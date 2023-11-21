Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Carter’s worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 162.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,337 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,380,000 after acquiring an additional 555,241 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,217,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,564,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carter’s news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,713 shares of company stock worth $1,722,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CRI opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

