Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 115,409 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Hanesbrands worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.