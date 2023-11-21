Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.59 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,526 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Kohl’s worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 39.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

NYSE KSS opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

