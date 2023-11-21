Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,866 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of ACI Worldwide worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 33.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 99,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,524,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after acquiring an additional 123,955 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 673,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACIW stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

