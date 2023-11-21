Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,448 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,196,000 after acquiring an additional 132,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,355,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NUS opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $866.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.19. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 132.20%.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,400 shares of company stock worth $403,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.