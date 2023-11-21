Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,902 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,902 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,872 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $917,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 55.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

