Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,146 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,146 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of NRG Energy worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

