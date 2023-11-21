Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,835 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $153.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $31,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $159,806.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,438 shares of company stock valued at $711,789. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

