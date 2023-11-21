Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,224 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of PLAY opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

