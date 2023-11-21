Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 37,168 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,168 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of OPENLANE worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in OPENLANE in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 7.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 762,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAR. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of KAR opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

