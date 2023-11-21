Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,396 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Veritiv worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Veritiv Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.15. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $101.50 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.06.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

