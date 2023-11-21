Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 52,570 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of SkyWest worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 35.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 60.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

SkyWest Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $766.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

