Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,551 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Whirlpool worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 100,013.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,648,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after buying an additional 1,389,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13,571.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 1,898,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WHR opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.74. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

