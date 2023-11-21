Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Hasbro worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 49.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 31.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

