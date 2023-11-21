ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of ProPetro worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $151,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,326.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $151,184.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,426 shares of company stock valued at $728,884. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PUMP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PUMP

ProPetro Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.47. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.46 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.