Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 28,172 Shares

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 28,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $463,711.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 729,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,011,619.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METC opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $865.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on METC. Benchmark upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

