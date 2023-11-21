Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Major Shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc Sells 16,961 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $279,178.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,948,872.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yorktown Xi Associates Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

On Friday, November 17th, Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $1,517,770.28.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $865.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 261.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on METC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.