Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Major Shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc Sells 93,574 Shares

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,517,770.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,688,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, November 20th, Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $279,178.06.

Shares of METC stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $145,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

