Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Director Peter A. Leidel Sells 28,172 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 28,172 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $463,711.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 729,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,619.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 595.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

