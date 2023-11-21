Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Major Shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc Sells 16,961 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $279,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,948,872.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yorktown Xi Associates Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $1,517,770.28.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:METCB opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.31. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

