Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Major Shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc Sells 93,574 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,517,770.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,688,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Yorktown Xi Associates Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 20th, Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $279,178.06.
Ramaco Resources Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ METCB opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $980,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 595.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
