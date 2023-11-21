Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.03. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

