Robert J. Small Sells 20,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $988.76, for a total transaction of $19,775,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,758,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $964.36 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $599.42 and a 1 year high of $1,013.08. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $871.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $858.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in TransDigm Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

