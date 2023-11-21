RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Director Christine S. Breves Purchases 5,100 Shares of Stock

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) Director Christine S. Breves acquired 5,100 shares of RXO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RXO Price Performance

RXO opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,985.00. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.88 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on RXO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in RXO by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 868,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 646,540 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RXO during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in RXO by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in RXO by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in RXO by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.