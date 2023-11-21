Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $85,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 17.7% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.6% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $356,559,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 131,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

