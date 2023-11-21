Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 35,683 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 35,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $424,627.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,016,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. BOKF NA bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

