SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $157,663,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after buying an additional 1,955,990 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,793,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

