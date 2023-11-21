Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Director Sells $177,000,000.00 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) Director Atlantic (Sqrs) Lp General sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $177,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,627,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,520,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atlantic (Sqrs) Lp General also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Atlantic (Sqrs) Lp General sold 5,750,000 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $160,080,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Squarespace by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Squarespace by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

