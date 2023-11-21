State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,220 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in State Street by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in State Street by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

STT opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

