TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of TechTarget worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. State of Wyoming lifted its position in TechTarget by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Amundi lifted its position in TechTarget by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TechTarget by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $52.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $865.87 million, a PE ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of analysts have commented on TTGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

