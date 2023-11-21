Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 1,302 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after acquiring an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after acquiring an additional 271,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 529,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

ANIP stock opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $333,103.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 996,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,475,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,448 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $333,103.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 996,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,475,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 15,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $970,850.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,486.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,635 shares of company stock worth $9,969,111 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

