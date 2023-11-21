Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 81,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after buying an additional 84,970 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 542,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 28,033 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $956.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.98. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AHH

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.