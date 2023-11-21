Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $631,000 Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at B. Riley Financial

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt acquired 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 37,135 shares of company stock worth $803,126. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $762.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.04%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -156.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.