Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $700,000 Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of BDN opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 1.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -857.14%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

