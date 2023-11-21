Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $711,000 Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 409,213 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 434,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 221,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 111.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 141,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 107,567 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CHCT opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $727.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 827.27%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

