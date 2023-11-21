Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $800,000 Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Dine Brands Global worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Dine Brands Global news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,999.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

DIN stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $694.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

