Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Bristow Group worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bristow Group by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bristow Group by 4,588.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bristow Group by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $755.86 million, a PE ratio of -127.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 63,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,784,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,588,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,757,694.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Bristow Group news, CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $68,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,588.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 63,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,784,624.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,588,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,757,694.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,104 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

