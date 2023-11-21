Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of SpartanNash worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

SpartanNash Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.49%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

