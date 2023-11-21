Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,111 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of TimkenSteel worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Shares of TMST stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $41,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

