Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 409 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Avid Technology worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AVID opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.57). Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $91.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.37 million. Research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities cut Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

