Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 520 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Dorian LPG worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth $745,743,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,650. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

