Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Unitil worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 2,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Unitil in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Unitil Stock Performance

UTL stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Unitil Profile

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.