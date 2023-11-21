TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $38,181,381.60 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $964.36 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $599.42 and a 12-month high of $1,013.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $871.28 and its 200 day moving average is $858.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

