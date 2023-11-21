United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,601 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of United Maritime worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Maritime in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USEA opened at 2.35 on Tuesday. United Maritime Co. has a one year low of 2.01 and a one year high of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. United Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

