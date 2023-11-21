Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud Sells 66,588 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 66,588 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total transaction of C$151,574.26.

Shares of URE stock opened at C$2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.67. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$619.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 245.80% and a negative return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of C$7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.08 million. Analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0064899 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

