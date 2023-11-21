USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 3,365 Shares

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,432,109 shares in the company, valued at $62,942,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $903,508.76.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.13 and a beta of 1.44. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on USAC. Mizuho cut USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 38.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

