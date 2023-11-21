XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of XPEL worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 340,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after purchasing an additional 209,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $87.46.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $668,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,320,071.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other XPEL news, VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $424,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,761.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $668,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,176 shares in the company, valued at $94,320,071.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,100. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

