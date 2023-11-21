Yorktown Xi Associates Llc Sells 93,574 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $1,517,770.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,688,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Yorktown Xi Associates Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 20th, Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $279,178.06.
Ramaco Resources Price Performance
NASDAQ METCB opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METCB. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
