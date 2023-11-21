Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano Sells 923 Shares of Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16.

On Monday, September 18th, Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34.

On Friday, September 1st, Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $176.06 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.76 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

