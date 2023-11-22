24,670 Shares in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 54.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,756 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Safehold by 521.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 55,956 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Safehold by 173.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Safehold by 29.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 38.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

